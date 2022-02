Reading Time: < 1 minute

The corvette F262 Erfurt of the German Navy (Bundesmarine) leaves the port of Wilhelmshaven, northern Germany, 26 February 2022.

The type K130 corvette (Braunschweig class) deploys to join the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) as part of the response forces securing the Northern Flank of the NATO at sea.

Via EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN