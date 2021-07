Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial picture shows a maize that depicts motifs related to the Covid-19 crisis, in a corn field at the Luenemann farm in Selm near Luenen, Germany.

Every year, farmer Benedikt Luenemann creates a labyrinth in his three hectares maize field with a motif on current events or topics.

Photo: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH