Photos of the German Navy’s sailing school ship Gorch Fock at the Luerssen shipyards in Berne, northern Germany.

Luerssen shipyards has taken over the insolvent Elsflether Werft shipyards formerly responsible for the general overhaul of the vessel, which is due to be recommitted to the German Navy end of May.

Via EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

