People attend the ‘Fridacraneos’ exhibition, at the Monument to the Revolution, in Mexico City, Mexico.

The life and work of Frida Kahlo, one of the most beloved Mexican artists in the world, was the inspiration for the exhibition ‘Fridacraneos’ that is exhibited these days in the streets of Mexico City on the Day of the Dead.

Photo – EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrezz