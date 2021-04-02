Photo Story

Photo Story – Good Friday in India

People wait to receive food handouts at Mother Teresa’s Mother House that is closed on Good Friday during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Kolkata, eastern India, 02 April 2021. Good Friday is a religious holiday observed by Christians in commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

