Photo Story: Government official’s vehicle targeted by magnetic mine in Kabul

Afghan security officials secure the scene of a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that targeted a soft-skinned vehicle of the Ministry of Telecommunications and IT, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 January 2021.

According to reports quoting the police ‘no one was hurt in the explosion’. No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, media added. The incident occurred a day after two female judges of the Supreme Court were killed in the capital.

EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

