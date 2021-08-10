Photo Story – Greece battles with raging wildfire for the sixth day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Local residents do their daily grocery shopping amidst thick smoke during a wildfire at the village of Istiaia in the island of Evia, Greece, 09 August 2021. Fires that broke out in Attica and Evia island this week have burned more than a quarter of a million stremmas, the National Observatory of Athens’ center Beyond said on August 08. Some 76,150 stremmas (7,615 hectares) have been burnt so far in northern Attica. At Evia island the surface area of burnt land is measured at 197,940 stremmas (19,794 hectares). These figures concern only the fires in Attica and Evia, but dozens of large fires have affected several areas across the country.

VIA EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS