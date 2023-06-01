Photo Story: Greenpeace protest in Prague

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman walks by as a giant inflated ‘Ghost Octopus’ is placed by activists of the environment protectioon organization ‘Greenpeace’ in front of the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade to protest against deep sea mining, in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 June 2023.

A key meeting of representatives of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) will be held in July in Kingston, Jamaica, to decide if deep sea mining will be allowed. Greenpeace is urging the Czech Republic to send representative to the ISA Council to vote for a moratoriumon deep sea mining.

Slogan on banner (R) reads: ‘The seabed is my home. Don’t destroy it’.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

