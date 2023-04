Reading Time: < 1 minute

A life-sized replica of one of the main characters from Guardians of the Galaxy known as ‘Groot’ as a part of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ movie outdoor installation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ movie from Marvel Studios debuts in theatres on 04 May 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

