Photo Story: Haitians bid farewell to assassinated president Jovenel Moise

Haitians bid farewell to assassinated president Jovenel Moise with a mass and a wake in Cap-Haitienepa09358180 A man with the national flag participates in a mass in memory of slain president Jovenel Moise, at the Cathedral of Cap Haitien, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, 22 July 2021.

Haitians will say goodbye on the day to assassinated president Jovenel Moise with a mass and a wake in Cap-Haitien, before the state funeral that will take place on 23 July at his family residence on the outskirts of this historic city, and once his widow Martine, who was seriously injured in the attack, will receive the condolences of the political class.

