Photo Story: Halloween in times of pandemic

A series of photos of how Halloween is being celebrated around the world. Many countries have prohibited mass gatherings for this celebration, so some have adapted to the times.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against traditional American Halloween activities that are considered “high risk” for COVID-19 infection, including haunted houses, hayrides with anyone not in your household and “direct contact with trick-or-treaters.”
In the U.S., the sales of costumes and candy have not entirely evaporated into thin air. Spending on decorations, costumes and other festive purchase is expected to reach $8.05 billion this year, down only slightly from $8.8 billion in 2019, the National Retail Federation said.
Halloween candy sales already are up 8.6% over last year, said the National Confectioners Association.
COVID-19 has itself inspired some ripped-from-the-headlines costumes, including a giant container of hand sanitizer and a spiked coronavirus mask.
Halloween, celebrated on Oct. 31, dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would try to ward off ghosts. Some of the traditions of the festival were incorporated into Catholic vigils such as All Hallows’ Eve.