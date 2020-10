Lithuanian opposition Homeland Union says on track to win election Lithuania's main opposition party, the centre-right Homeland Union, appeared likely to win Sunday's...

Catalonia and Navarre to introduce new restrictions on work and public gatherings The Spanish regions of Catalonia and Navarre will bring in new restrictions on working and public g...

Gas explosion kills 5, destroys building in Iran A suspected gas explosion flattened a building and shops in a marketplace in southwest Iran on Sund...

Ireland plans introducing airport testing Ireland plans to introduce coronavirus testing at airports as part of a possible alternative to qua...

North Cyprus President to face Prime Minister in runoff Northern Cyprus's President Mustafa Akinci and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar will go to a run-off in a...

Czech Republic is next European country to tighten restrictions The Czech government will tighten coronavirus measures from Wednesday to curb soaring infections an...

India’s coronavirus caseload topped 7 million India’s coronavirus caseload topped 7 million on Sunday when the health ministry reported 74,383 ne...

11 migrants die off Tunisia At least 11 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Sunday, as they tried to ...

Israel finance minister pledges budget by December Israel's finance minister promised on Sunday the long awaited 2021 state budget would be ready in D...

Supreme Court nominee Coney Barret pledges fealty to law U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators in her high-stakes confirmation hea...

Dozens of protestors detained in Belarus Security forces in Belarus detained dozens of protesters on Sunday and used force, including water ...

Nigeria’s police disbands controversial anti-robbery Squad after protests The head of Nigeria's police dissolved its Special Anti-Robbery Squad with immediate effect on Sund...

Second national lockdown is a possibility -U.K. government advisor A second national lockdown is a "possibility" in England which has reached a “rather precarious poi...

Germans must reduce travel, partying to fight COVID-19, says Merkel aide Germany should continue capping the number of people allowed at gatherings and clamp down on unnece...

Twitter flags Trump for spreading misleading and harmful info on Covid Twitter Inc on Sunday flagged a tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he claimed he wa...

EU Commission tightens rules for senior staff after Commisioner tests positive The European Commission is tightening rules for senior staff to prevent further coronavirus infecti...

Floods kill 17 people in central Vietnam At least 17 people have been killed by floods in Vietnam's central provinces in the past week and 1...

Attack on police station in Paris suburb reported About 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as projectiles tried to stor...

Liverpool to face strictest imminent lockdown restrictions The city of Liverpool may go into the strictest "third tier" of new anti-coronavirus restrictions t...