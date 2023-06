Reading Time: < 1 minute

Participants ride their bikes during the Harley-Davidson’s European 120th Anniversary Celebration in downtown Budapest, Hungary.

The ‘European Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival’ is taking place between 22 and 25 June in Budapest ahead of the four-day Harley-Davidson Homecoming event in the US city of Milwaukee on 13 July.

EPA-EFE/ROBERT HEGEDUS

