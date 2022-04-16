Photo Story – Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in The Hague

Photo Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (C) and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C-R) on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands, 15 April 2022. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for military personnel and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured in service.
