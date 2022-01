Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman mourns between the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in Sabara, Minas Gerais state, Brazil.

At least 10 people died and a hundred more had to leave their homes in the last 24 hours, due to the heavy rains that hit the Minas Gerais region, the second state most affected by downpours in Brazil in recent weeks, reported the Civil Defense.

Photo – EPA-EFE/Thomas Santos