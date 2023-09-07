Europe, Photo Story

Photo Story: Heatwave in the UK and storms in the Mediterranean

132 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

While large parts of the Mediterranean are being battered by Storm Daniel that caused victims in several countries, Northern Europe, especially Britian are registering very hot temperatures.

At least seven people were killed by the storm churning over the Mediterranean as it unleashed historic rainfall amounts.

England has received an amber heat-health alert by the UK Heath Security Agency. Temperatures are due to reach up to 32 degrees Celsius.

June to August was the planet’s warmest such period since records began in 1940, according to data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The global average temperature this summer was 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.19 Fahrenheit), according to Copernicus, which is 0.66 degrees Celsius above the 1990 to 2020 average – beating the previous record, set in August 2019, by nearly 0.3 degrees Celsius.

A man is trying to get out of his car on a flooded road during the storm named Daniel in the area of Volos, Magnesia, Greece. EPA-EFE/HATZIPOLITIS NICOLAOS
A woman sunbathes St James’ Park in London, Britain. England has received an amber heat-health alert by the UK Heath Security Agency. Temperatures are due to reach up to 32 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

