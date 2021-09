Reading Time: < 1 minute

Neighbors help in the cleaning as mud covers the streets after floods in Les Cases d’Alcanar in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 September 2021. Up to 77 liters per square meter of rain in half an hour was registered the previous day, causing floods in the areas of Montsia and Baix Ebre. No casualties have been reported.

VIA EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia