Photo Story: Heavy rains trigger landslide at cemetery in Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Collapsed cemetery mausoleums lie on the side of a cliff following a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Mineo, near Catania, Sicily, Italy.

The Italian Farmers’ association Coldiretti said that data from the European Severe Weather Database (ESWD) showed that Sicily experienced three extreme weather events in just one day on Thursday – a rain bomb in Siracusa, violent storms in the Cassaro area and gale-force winds in Catania. It said heavy snowfalls had also caused huge problems in Vibo Valentia in Calabria.#

In the north, meanwhile, water supplies remain under stress after last year’s long drought, with precipitation levels down 40% in 2022.

As a result the level of River Po is very low and as are those big lakes of the north.

Lake Garda is 35% full, Lake Maggiore is at 37% and Lake Como is down to 21%.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first