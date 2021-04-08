Photo Story: Heavy snow in Barrea, Italy

HomeNewsEuropeEurope - MediterraneanItalyPhoto Story: Heavy snow in Barrea, ItalyItaly, Photo StoryPhoto Story: Heavy snow in Barrea, Italy 8th April 20218th April 20211 Min Read Reading Time: < 1 minute Freshly fallen snow in Barrea, in the heart of the Abruzzo National Park, central Italy. Via EPA-EFE/BRUNO CELIDONIO Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Italy You may want to read... Italian businesses, government sign protocol for worker vaccination CDE News8th April 2021 Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it CDE News8th April 2021 CDE News Views – This Day in Photos CDE News7th April 2021 Photo Story: Vietnamese with a Lego collection of over 2 million bricks CDE News7th April 2021 Italian service activity shrinks for 8th month running in March -PMI CDE News7th April 2021 Photo Story – Daily life in Genoa amid the pandemic CDE News7th April 2021