Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cars are covered with snow in St. Moritz, Switzerland after a heavy snowstorm during the night between Friday and Saturday.

Due to a heavy snowfall and strong wind, the International Ski Federation (FIS) has cancelled the women’s Super-G race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup on 05 December.

People shovel snow in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Cars covered with snow in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Via EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Like this: Like Loading...