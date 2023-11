Reading Time: < 1 minute

Participants, wearing historical attire, ride on high-wheels before the traditional ‘Prague Mile’ race in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday.

The Czech high-wheel bicycles club was founded in 1880, and its members met up for their annual race.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group