Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hindu pilgrims pray with the idol of Lord Krishna and Radha after they take a holy bath during the Gangasagar Mela annual fair on Sagar Island, India, 14 January 2023.

Devotees gather on Sagar Island to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Ganges River before it merges with the Bay of Bengal, in West Bengal, 130km south of Kolkata.

Via EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first