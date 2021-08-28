Photo Story: HMS Severn arrives in London for recommissioning ceremony

Reading Time: < 1 minute

HMS Severn arrives under Tower Bridge on the River Thames to moor next to HMS Belfast in London, Britain.

The Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Severn was decommissioned in 2017 but brought back into service to assist with post Brexit roles of the protection of UK waters and fishery protection.

HMS Severn has been repainted with a green, blue, grey and white design known as the ‘Western Approaches scheme’ that was used to help ships evade German U-boats in World War Two and will be officially recommissioned at a navy ceremony on 28 August 2021.

Photo: EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES