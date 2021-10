Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of hot air balloons in the municipality of Atlixco in the state of Puebla, Mexico.

More than 20 hot air balloons took to the sky on 02 October in Atlixco, in the central Mexican state of Puebla, and gave those who attended the Balloon Festival a dreamy, colorful and exciting sunrise.

Via EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios