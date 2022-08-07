Photo Story: ‘House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty’ Exhibit in Los Angeles

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors look at a dragon skull prop, during the ‘House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty’ exhibit, at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, in Los Angeles, California, USA.

House of the Dragon, marketed as Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, is an upcoming American fantasy drama television series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO. It is a prequel to the television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019) and is based on portions of Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

Photo: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN