Photo Story – Huge battle with flames and resurgences in Evia

Georgios Liakos 89, and his wife Parisso Liakou 87, wait along with their dog Bella, on board a ferry boat to be evacuated to the mainland during a wildfire at the village of Pefki in the island of Evia, Greece, 08 August 2021. Fires that broke out in Attica and Evia island this week have burned more than a quarter of a million stremmas, the National Observatory of Athens’ center Beyond said on 08 August. Some 76,150 stremmas (7,615 hectares) have been burnt so far in northern Attica. At Evia island the surface area of burnt land is measured at 197,940 stremmas (19,794 hectares). These figures concern only the fires in Attica and Evia, but dozens of large fires have affected several areas across the country.

VIA EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS