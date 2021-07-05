A group of people rest at the bus station in Van city after crossing the Iran-Turkey border, 08 June 2021. People smuggled into Turkey wait for days until their smugglers transfer them to Diyarbakir city to reach West Turkey. The city of Van, on the Turkish-Iranian border, is one of the points at which human smuggling can be easily spotted. Smugglers charge between 600 or 1,000 US dollars per person, depending on the security situation at the border.
Photo Story – Human trafficking and refugee crisis in eastern Turkey
Reading Time: < 1 minute