A woman holds a child in her arms as winds from Hurricane Sally’s approach blow by her on the beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama, USA.

The eye of category 2 Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Sally, packing maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/h), is likely to cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding along portions of the north-central gulf coast, the NHC said.

Water sprays on a sign as water slowly covers a road from Hurricane Sally’s approach in Alabama Port, Alabama, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

