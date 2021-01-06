Photo Story: Icy river dip for Epiphany celebrations in Bulgaria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Men jump into the icy water of a lake to recover a wooden cross during celebrations of Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, 06 January 2021.

The swimmers competed to find the cross, thrown into the water by an Eastern Orthodox priest. This tradition is believed to bring health and luck throughout the New Year.

In the photo below, people perform the national dance ‘Horo’ holding national flags in the icy waters of the river during celebrations of Epiphany day in Kalofer, Bulgaria, 06 January 2021.

Epiphany is a Christian feast that celebrates the arrival of the Three Wise Men with their gifts for the infant Jesus.

Via EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

