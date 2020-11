Reading Time: < 1 minute

To those watching in the Vatican Square, the results of each vote are announced by smoke that emanates from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney. The smoke is black if no pope has been elected. The smoke is white if a pope has been elected.

team from the heating system rises at the White House in Washington DC, USA, 07 November 2020. Votes continue to be counted in some key states after the 2020 US presidential election was held on 03 November. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

The world is waiting for the result of the US elections, and the only smoke coming from the White House is the one caused by steam from the heating system.

