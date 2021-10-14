Members of the Indian Bnei Menashe community pose for the photographer upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, 13 October 2021. An estimated 10,000 people form part of the community which in 2005 was recognized by the then chief rabbi as part of a lost tribe and allowed to immigrate from India to Israel.
Photo Story – Immigrants from the Indian Bnei Menashe community arrive to Israel
