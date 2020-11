Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in riot gear block off an exit ramp as hundreds of protesters were arrested shortly after they marched onto Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Protesters were reacting to Donald Trump’s presidency and his threat to challenge the election results. The 2020 Presidential Election result remains undetermined as votes continued to be counted in several key battleground states.

Police arrest hundreds of protesters shortly after they marched onto Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Police check a suspicious van parked on an overpass as hundreds of protesters were arrested shortly after they marched onto Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA



Police block block traffic in both directions as hundreds of protesters were arrested shortly after they marched onto Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

