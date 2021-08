Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout photo made available by the Maritime Rescue Services shows killer whales (Orcas) pursuing a boat from the Spanish Maritime Rescue Services in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain.

A total of 69 cases of killer whales pursuing small boats have been registered throughout the summer, a phenomenon that was never seen before and that, according to biologist Jose Carlos Garcia-Gomez from Seville’s University, they could be training for tuna hunting.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Maritime Rescue Services