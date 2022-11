Reading Time: < 1 minute

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda (L) lays a wreath in front of the monument to Ignacy Daszynski at Plac Na Rozdrozu in Warsaw, Poland.

Independence Day in Poland is celebrated on 11 November to commemorate the anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s independence in 1918.

Via EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

