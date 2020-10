Reading Time: < 1 minute

People offer flowers to the Mahatma Gandhi statue during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary in Bangalore, India, 01 October 2020.

The 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered the ‘Father of the Nation’ in India, is celebrated on 02 October 2020.

On Friday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a ceremony marking the 151-birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat, New Delhi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ceremony marking the 151 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat, New Delhi, India.

Via EPA-EFE

