Children dress up as Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who is considered the ‘Father of the Nation’ in India, at Egmore Museum, in Chennai, India.

The nation pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi every year on 02 October.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

