Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu (L) is crowned Miss Universe 2021 by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza (R) from Mexico during the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel, 13 December 2021.

Contestants from 80 countries and territories have been selected to compete in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, held in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI