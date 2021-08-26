Photo Story – Indigenous groups remain camped in Brasilia in protest against Bolsonaro

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An indigenous participates in a sit-in to demonstrate against the Brazilian Government, on the Esplanade of the Ministries, in Brasilia, Brazil, 25 August 2021. Nearly 6,000 indigenous people participate this week in Brasilia in a demonstration called ‘Fight for life’, scheduled to last seven days, from 22 to 28 August, in which they seek to express their rejection of the government of Jair Bolsonaro and demand that Congress and the Supreme Court discuss issues and projects of importance to their rights and territories.

VIA EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves