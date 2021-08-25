Photo Story – Indigenous groups remain camped in Brasilia in protest against President Bolsonaro

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indigenous people participate in a sit-in to protest against the Brazilian government, in Brasilia, Brazil, 24 August 2021. This week in Brasilia, around 6,000 indigenous people participated in a demonstration called ‘Fight for life’, scheduled to last seven days, from 22 to 28 August, in protest of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, and to demand that Congress and the Supreme Court discuss issues and projects of importance to their rights and territories.

VIA EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves