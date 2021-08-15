Photo Story – Internally displaced persons camp in Kabul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Internally displaced families from northern provinces, who fled from their homes due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 August (issued 15 August). The Taliban captured Mazar-i-Sharif, the country’s fourth-largest city and the government’s last major stronghold in the north on 14 August, as they tightened their grip on the country and closed in on Kabul. Most of the remote districts of the provinces have already fallen to the Taliban in the past three months.

VIA EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID