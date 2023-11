Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout photo made available by Art d’Egypte shows art installation ‘Translucent Pyramid’ by Saudi artist Rashed al-Shashaon display at the third edition of ‘Forever is Now’ exhibition at Giza Pyramids plateau, Egypt .

‘Art D’Egypte’, the organizers of the third ‘Forever is Now’ sculptures and installations show, invited 14 contemporary artists to present works in front of the Pyramids of Giza at the exhibition running from 26 October to 18 November.

Via EPA-EFE/Art d’Egypte

