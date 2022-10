Reading Time: < 1 minute

The sculpture ‘Under the same sun’ by the artist SPY artist is installed at the international art exhibition ‘Forever is Now’ near the famous pyramids in Giza, Egypt.

‘Art D’Egypte’, the organizers of the second large-scale sculptures and installations show invited twelve international contemporary artists to take part in the exhibition ‘Forever is Now’ at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau, which is running until 30 November.

Via EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

