Reading Time: < 1 minute

Participants perform during Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival on Moscow’s Red Square, Russia, 04 September 2021. From August 27 to September 05, orchestras from Austria, Greece, Mexico, Qatar, Belarus and Gabon will perform at the Red square and other venues. Russia will be represented by the orchestras of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Air Forces, the Russian Guard, the Emergencies Ministry, the FSB and the FSO of Russia.

VIA EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV