A series of photos made available by the Iranian Army office showing Iranian and Russian warships during a joint military exercise in the Indian Ocean, Iran.

The joint maritime drill, codenamed “Marine Security Belt”, will lasted two days. The exercise involved naval units from the Iranian Army and the Revolutionary Corps, as well as a destroyer, a logistics support ship and a helicopter from Russian army.

Via EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE

