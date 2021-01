Reading Time: < 1 minute

Handout photos made available by the Iranian Army office shows, Iranian Army ground forces soldier during a military ground drill in the coast of Makran, Gulf of Oman.

The drill included a short-range missile drill and the inauguration of its local-made warship.

Following tensions between Iran and US, and as the US prepares for Joe Biden’s swearing in, Iran Army ground forces began military ground forces drill in the Gulf of Oman.

Via EPA-EFE/Iranian Army office

