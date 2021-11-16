Supporters of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside the District Court in East Jerusalem, 16 November 2021. Netanyahu is facing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases.
Photo Story – Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Corruption Trial
