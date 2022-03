Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Spirit of Discovery cruise ship arrives at La Goulette port in Tunis, Tunisia, 23 March 2022.

The Italian cruise ship, with 724 tourists on board, is the first to dock in Tunisia since 2019.

Thirty other cruise ships are expected to arrive in Tunisia if the global and national epidemiological situation improves, according to the Minister of Tourism Mohamed Moez Belhassine.

Photo: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA