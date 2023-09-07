Photo Story: Italian interforce anti-Mafia operations in Rome and Naples

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Special police units, financial police and carabinieri, take part in the joint operation with ‘High Impact’ mode, in the Spanish quarters of Naples, Italy, 07 September 2023.

In total, 800 officers were involved.

In corso due maxi operazioni "Alto Impatto" con 800 uomini di #PoliziadiStato, @_Carabinieri_ e @GDF a Roma nel quartiere Tor Bella Monaca e a Napoli nei Quartieri Spagnoli con obiettivo di ripristinare la legalità in zone ad alta densità criminale#7settembre #essercisempre pic.twitter.com/HRMeok3FhU — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) September 7, 2023

Italian media reported that arrest warrants and other precautionary measures were issued against 84 people in a nationwide anti-mafia operation coordinated by the public prosecutor’s office in Catanzaro, Calabria.



Twenty-nine suspects were taken into pre-trial custody, 52 were placed under house arrest and three are required to report to judicial police.

Photo: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group