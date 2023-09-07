Photo Story: Italian interforce anti-Mafia operations in Rome and Naples

Special police units, financial police and carabinieri, take part in the joint operation with ‘High Impact’ mode, in the Spanish quarters of Naples, Italy, 07 September 2023.
In total, 800 officers were involved.
Italian media reported that arrest warrants and other precautionary measures were issued against 84 people in a nationwide anti-mafia operation coordinated by the public prosecutor’s office in Catanzaro, Calabria.
Twenty-nine suspects were taken into pre-trial custody, 52 were placed under house arrest and three are required to report to judicial police.
Photo: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO