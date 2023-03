Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Quirinal Press Office shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella, at the Crotone Palasport, the funeral home for the victims, in Crotone, Italy, 02 March 2023.

At least 67 migrants died after their overloaded boat sank early on 26 February 2023 in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO AMMENDOLA / QUIRINAL PRESS OFFICE

