Photo Story: Italian Prime Minister Draghi meets Greta Thunberg at Milan climate talks

A handout picture made available by the Chigi Palace (Palazzo Chigi) Press Office shows Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) meeeting (R-L) Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate and Italian climate activist Martina Comparelli at the headquarters of the prefecture of Milan, northern Italy, 30 September 2021.

Chigi Palace said that their meeting focused on ‘Italy’s commitment to fight climate change’.

Thousands of young activists converged this week for a Youth4Climate event in Milan, where Draghi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson are also scheduled to take part on Thursday along with COP26 president Alok Sharma and U.N. chief Antonio Guterres.

Italy is co-hosting the COP26 along with the UK from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow. The conference aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement and agreed to try to limit human-caused global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Via EPA-EFE/FILIPPO ATTILI/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT